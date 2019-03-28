Italy 6th for EU research funding

Rome, March 28 - Italy is sixth in the European Union for research funding by Brussels, with 14 projects financed, EU sources said Thursday. It is fourth for the number of researchers who have been awarded grants, including 23 who work abroad, they said. The UK is top followed by Germany and France. The 22 research projects funded to the tune of 540 million euros by the European Research Council range from renewable energy to how to protect one's biological clock, the ERC said. photo: CERN chief Fabiola Gianotti