Bonisoli rules out Ferris wheel at Pompeii

Rome, March 28 - Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli on Thursday ruled out erecting a Ferris wheel at Pompeii as proposed in an article in a local newspaper Wednesday. "It's absolutely out of the question," Bonisoli said of the proposed 60metre-high wheel opposite the ancient city. The wheel, to enable tourists to have a bird's eye view of Pompeii, was proposed to be temporary, but even this idea was ruled out by the minister. "We won't even discuss it. Nothing has arrived at our offices, but if it were to arrive we would return it to sender".