Rome Forza Nuova head arrested for attack on reporters

Rome, March 28 - The Rome leader of the far-right Forza Nuova (FN, New Force) group, Giuliano Castellino, was arrested by police on Thursday for an alleged attack on two journalists from the left-leaning L'Espresso magazine during a commemoration of neo-Fascists at Rome's Verano cemetery in January, sources said. Another extremist, the head of the Rome chapter of Avanguardia Nazionale (National Vanguard), Vincenzo Nardulli, was arrested too. L'Espresso Reporter Federico Marconi and photographer Paolo Marchetti were allegedly "kicked and slapped" while covering the commemoration of the victims of a 1978 attack against far-right activists. L'Espresso reported that Castellino was "under special surveillance" and was not supposed to attend the event to commemorate Franco Bigonzetti and Francesco Ciavatta, members of the now dissolved neo-Fascist Movimento Sociale Italiano (MSI) party who were killed on January 7, 1978.