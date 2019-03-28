De Longhi president probed for insider trading

Milan, March 28 - Giuseppe De Longhi, the president of the De'Longhi appliance group, is under investigation along with his secretary for alleged insider trading, sources said on Thursday. The case regards the sale of a 74.97% stake in air-conditioner producer DeLclima to the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in 2015. De Longhi is accused of passing on price-sensitive information to his sister, Alberta De Longhi, before the sale.