Giovedì 28 Marzo 2019 | 15:03

Rome
Italy 6th for EU research funding

Beijing
Build Italy ports together says China on 'Silk Road'

Rome
Senate gives final approval to legitimate-defence law

Rome
Senate gives final approval to legitimate-defence law

Rome
Rome Forza Nuova head arrested for attack on reporters

Rome
M5S come out agst rapist castration

Rome
Bonisoli rules out Ferris wheel at Pompeii

Milan
De Longhi president probed for insider trading

Rome
Senate gives final approval to legitimate-defence law

Milan
S&P cuts Italy 2019 GDP forecast to 0.1%

Naples
Second station-rape suspect released

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso La sua assenza non sarà leggera

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Candela, nascondeva 2 kg di cocaina nel cofano: arrestato

PotenzaScoperto dalla Gdf
Potenza, beccato con 4 chili di hashish in auto: arrestato corriere

HomeIl caso
Bari, Comune registra per la prima volta il figlio di due donne: la Procura si oppone

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, multati ambientalisti e consigliere per protesta anti Ilva del 2014

GdM.TVArchitettura
A Trani apre la prima biblioteca in Europa specializzata in libri islamici

LecceI lavori
Statua di Sant’Oronzo a Lecce: completato il restauro del campione

BrindisiCriminalità minorile
Brindisi, ruba abiti e poi tenta una rapina a 2 coetanei: arrestato 15enne

MateraIl caso
Preleva 450 euro con bancomat rubato: arrestato a Policoro

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini:
niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

Magistrati arrestati, Tribunale Lecce revoca interdizione all'avvocato Sfrecola

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Porto Cesareo dice stop al fumo: vietato fumare in spiaggia

Alessia, 13 anni di Bari, ha vinto il titolo italiano nel sollevamento pesi

Nel borgo di Biccari si dorme sotto le stelle con le Bubble room

A Bari arriva la cena «a occhi chiusi»: a servire ai tavoli camerieri non vedenti

Milan

De Longhi president probed for insider trading

Allegedly tipped off sister about sale of stake in subsidiary

Milan, March 28 - Giuseppe De Longhi, the president of the De'Longhi appliance group, is under investigation along with his secretary for alleged insider trading, sources said on Thursday. The case regards the sale of a 74.97% stake in air-conditioner producer DeLclima to the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in 2015. De Longhi is accused of passing on price-sensitive information to his sister, Alberta De Longhi, before the sale.

