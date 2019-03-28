S&P cuts Italy 2019 GDP forecast to 0.1%

Milan, March 28 - S&P Global became the latest in a series of bodies to cut its growth forecasts for Italy. The agency said that it sees Italy's GDP increasing 0.1% in 2019, compared to the 0.7% it forecast in December, confirming the nation's position as the worst performer in the eurozone. It said it expects the Italian economy to grow 0.6% in 2020, compared to its forecast of 0.9% in December. The agency's 2019 growth forecast for the eurozone as a whole has been revised down from 1.6% to 1.1%, mainly due to lower growth in Italy and Germany.