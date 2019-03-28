Giovedì 28 Marzo 2019 | 13:26

Rome
Senate gives final approval to legitimate-defence law

Milan
S&P cuts Italy 2019 GDP forecast to 0.1%

Naples
Second station-rape suspect released

Rome
Two nursery teachers arrested for alleged mistreatment

Rome
Dogman triumphs at Italian Oscars

Rome
Ship hijacked by migrants docks in Malta

Rome
Italy has solid foundations, Conte

Rome
ISTAT chief pulls out of families congress amid row

Paris

Paris

Santiago
Chilean Church to pay damages to abuse victims

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso La sua assenza non sarà leggera

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso
GdM.TVArchitettura
A Trani apre la prima biblioteca in Europa specializzata in libri islamici

FoggiaDroga sequestrata dalla Gdf
Manfredonia, 1 kg di droga nella ruota di scorta e negli slip: 2 arresti

TarantoL'operazione della Gdf
Taranto, truffavano compagnie assicurative: confiscati 3,5 mln di beni

PotenzaIl Generale a lavoro
Basilicata, nella squadra di Bardi anche Laguardia, Quarto e Fanelli

LecceI lavori
Statua di Sant’Oronzo a Lecce: completato il restauro del campione

HomeIl virus HIV
Bari, sesso non protetto con la partner ma ha l'Aids: sieropositivo arrestato

BrindisiCriminalità minorile
Brindisi, ruba abiti e poi tenta una rapina a 2 coetanei: arrestato 15enne

MateraIl caso
Preleva 450 euro con bancomat rubato: arrestato a Policoro

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini:
niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

Magistrati arrestati, Tribunale Lecce revoca interdizione all'avvocato Sfrecola

Magistrati arrestati, revocata interdizione a Sfrecola. Assolti a Trani due imprenditori di Corato.
Procura conferma domiciliari a Savasta

Porto Cesareo dice stop al fumo: vietato fumare in spiaggia

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Alessia, 13 anni di Bari, ha vinto il titolo italiano nel sollevamento pesi

Nel borgo di Biccari si dorme sotto le stelle con le Bubble room

Pescatori pugliesi raccolgono 1200kg di plastica tra Molfetta e Isole Tremiti

Milan

S&P cuts Italy 2019 GDP forecast to 0.1%

Agency sees Italian economy growing 0.6% next year

Milan, March 28 - S&P Global became the latest in a series of bodies to cut its growth forecasts for Italy. The agency said that it sees Italy's GDP increasing 0.1% in 2019, compared to the 0.7% it forecast in December, confirming the nation's position as the worst performer in the eurozone. It said it expects the Italian economy to grow 0.6% in 2020, compared to its forecast of 0.9% in December. The agency's 2019 growth forecast for the eurozone as a whole has been revised down from 1.6% to 1.1%, mainly due to lower growth in Italy and Germany.

