Senate gives final approval to legitimate-defence law

Rome, March 28 - The Senate on Thursday gave final approval to the government's law expanding the right to legitimate self defence. It was approved by the Upper House on its third reading with 201 votes in favour, 38 against and six abstentions. The lawmakers from the parties supporting Premier Guiseppe Conte's government, the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), applauded as the legislation got the definitive green light. The bill expanding the right to self-defence from intruders, fashioned by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, introduces norms similar to US 'stand your ground' laws.