Second station-rape suspect released

Naples, March 28 - A Naples court on Thursday ordered the release of the second of three men suspected of being involved in the rape of a 24-year-old woman in the lift of a station on Naples' Circumvesuviana round-Vesuvius railway earlier this month. The court ordered the release of 18-year-old Antonio Cozzolino. On Friday 18-year-old Alessandro Sbrescia was released by a different section of the city's detention-review court. A medical report found evidence that the victim did not give consent, saying they were signs she froze due to shock during the attack at the San Giorgio a Cremano station, sources said on Wednesday.