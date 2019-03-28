Two nursery teachers arrested for alleged mistreatment

Rome, March 28 - Two nursery school teachers were arrested for alleged mistreatment of very young children in two separate cases in northern Italy on Thursday, sources. In the first case, a 58-year-old woman was arrested by Carabinieri police for alleged violent conduct at a nursery in Cernobbio, in the province of Como, with children aged between three and 18 months the victims. In the second, finance police put the 50-year-old owner of a nursery in Varzi, near Pavia, under house arrest for alleged mistreatment of children aged one to three. Two of her employees have also been reported to prosecutors for conduct including slaps that were allegedly filmed by hidden cameras during the investigation.