Dogman triumphs at Italian Oscars

Rome, March 28 - Matteo Garrone's Dogman was the big winner at the 64th David di Donatello awards on Wednesday, picking up nine gongs, including best film, best direction and best original screenplay. The film is inspired by the story of Pietro De Negri, a dog groomer in Rome's Magliana neighbourhood who tortured and killed boxer Giancarlo Ricci after locking him up in a small cage in a case that shocked Italy 30 years ago. Marcello Fonte won the best actor prize at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival for his performance in Dogman. Garrone, 50, is best known for his hit 2008 movie Gomorrah about the Neapolitan movie based on the book of the same name by Roberto Saviano. Alessio Cremonini's Sulla Mia Pelle also did well, picking up four awards at Italy's version of the Oscars.