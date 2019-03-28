Ship hijacked by migrants docks in Malta

Rome, March 28 - A merchant ship hijacked by members of a group of migrants it rescued in the Mediterranean docked in Malta on Thursday. The Times of Malta reported that five people were arrested after a special operations unit of the nation's armed forces stormed the ship. The daily said that the vessel had 108 migrants on board, including 12 children and 19 women. "During the night @Armed_Forces_Malta conducted sensitive operation on high seas, boarding a ship allegedly captured by #migrants off #Libya and diverted to #Malta," Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said via Twitter. "We do not shirk responsibility despite our size. We will now follow all international rules accordingly". Italian Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini had said there was no chance of the ship being allowed to dock in Italy.