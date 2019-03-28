Giovedì 28 Marzo 2019 | 11:52

Rome
Dogman triumphs at Italian Oscars

Rome
Ship hijacked by migrants docks in Malta

Rome
Italy has solid foundations, Conte

Rome
ISTAT chief pulls out of families congress amid row

Paris

Paris

Santiago
Chilean Church to pay damages to abuse victims

Turin
Exor 2018 profits 1.3 bn, in line with 2017

Rome
Migrants hijack merchant ship says Salvini

Milan
Woman hurt as Milan metro train brakes sharply

Rome
'Decretone' passed into law

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso La sua assenza non sarà leggera

FoggiaDroga sequestrata dalla Gdf
Manfredonia, 1 kg di droga nella ruota di scorta e negli slip: 2 arresti

TarantoL'operazione della Gdf
Taranto, truffavano compagnie assicurative: confiscati 3,5 mln di beni

PotenzaIl Generale a lavoro
Basilicata, nella squadra di Bardi anche Laguardia, Quarto e Fanelli

LecceI lavori
Statua di Sant’Oronzo a Lecce: completato il restauro del campione

HomeIl virus HIV
Bari, sesso non protetto con la partner ma ha l'Aids: sieropositivo arrestato

BrindisiCriminalità minorile
Brindisi, ruba abiti e poi tenta una rapina a 2 coetanei: arrestato 15enne

MateraIl caso
Preleva 450 euro con bancomat rubato: arrestato a Policoro

BatLa storia
David in bici da Corato fino a Roma per la pace in Venezuela

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

Magistrati arrestati, Tribunale Lecce revoca interdizione all'avvocato Sfrecola

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Porto Cesareo dice stop al fumo: vietato fumare in spiaggia

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Alessia, 13 anni di Bari, ha vinto il titolo italiano nel sollevamento pesi

Nel borgo di Biccari si dorme sotto le stelle con le Bubble room

Pescatori pugliesi raccolgono 1200kg di plastica tra Molfetta e Isole Tremiti

Rome

Times of Malta reports five people arrested

Rome, March 28 - A merchant ship hijacked by members of a group of migrants it rescued in the Mediterranean docked in Malta on Thursday. The Times of Malta reported that five people were arrested after a special operations unit of the nation's armed forces stormed the ship. The daily said that the vessel had 108 migrants on board, including 12 children and 19 women. "During the night @Armed_Forces_Malta conducted sensitive operation on high seas, boarding a ship allegedly captured by #migrants off #Libya and diverted to #Malta," Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said via Twitter. "We do not shirk responsibility despite our size. We will now follow all international rules accordingly". Italian Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini had said there was no chance of the ship being allowed to dock in Italy.

