Italy has solid foundations, Conte

Rome, March 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday said Italy's economy has "solid foundations" and a zero-growth forecast issued earlier by the industrial employers' confederation should not be cause for concern. "We have every reason to rest easy", the prime minister told reporters who asked him to comment on the announcement that the research unit of business confederation Confindustria has cut its forecast for Italy's GDP growth this year to zero. "The time has come to work together with confidence and industriousness". The premier also said that "today is a beautiful day, we have approved measures which the population needed", commenting with reporters the final green light to a 'decretone', or big decree, with key enacting measures for the cabinet's twin flagship measures - the basic income and 'quota 100' pension reform. In addition, Conte told reporters that the government was giving the final touches to a decree aiming to get moving public-works projects that are on hold. "Next week, we did not make it this (week), we will bring the growth decree", he noted. Talking about the Turin-Lyon high-speed rail (TAV), Conte said Transport minister Danilo Toninelli and his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne "will evaluate together the costs-benefits". The premier said the TAV project is being subjected to an "integral revision" and that the government will "draw its conclusions" after talks between the two ministers and with the EU. In a Facebook post, the premier on Wednesday also wrote that, "without our measures, it is probable that the temporary slowdown" of the economy "would have been much more serious and would have affected once again the weakest part of the population, which now instead has a real instrument of social protection".