ISTAT chief pulls out of families congress amid row

Rome, March 27 - ISTAT President Giancarlo Blanciardo on Wednesday pulled out of the world congress of families in Verona this weekend after a row over its anti-gay, anti-abortion and anti-feminist agenda. He puled out after Italy's biggest and most leftwing trade union, CGIL, asked him not to attend and ISTAT women's group Femministat protested. Blanciardo said his decision to be a speaker at the event had been "wholly personal" and did not reflect on ISTAT.