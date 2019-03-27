Mercoledì 27 Marzo 2019 | 20:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Paris

Battisti innocent, Vargas tells ANSA

 
Paris

Battisti innocent, Vargas tells ANSA

 
Santiago
Chilean Church to pay damages to abuse victims

Chilean Church to pay damages to abuse victims

 
Turin
Exor 2018 profits 1.3 bn, in line with 2017

Exor 2018 profits 1.3 bn, in line with 2017

 
Rome
Migrants hijack merchant ship says Salvini

Migrants hijack merchant ship says Salvini

 
Milan
Woman hurt as Milan metro train brakes sharply

Woman hurt as Milan metro train brakes sharply

 
Rome
'Decretone' passed into law

'Decretone' passed into law

 
Strasbourg
EP deplores lack of cooperation on Regeni case

EP deplores lack of cooperation on Regeni case

 
Vatican City
Vatican says handling 'Orlandi tomb' request

Vatican says handling 'Orlandi tomb' request

 
New York
Confindustria not bird of ill omen - Di Maio

Confindustria not bird of ill omen - Di Maio

 
Rome
Migrants hijack merchant ship - Salvini

Migrants hijack merchant ship - Salvini

 

Il Biancorosso

IL PERSONAGGIO
Simeri, impulsivo e generoso La sua assenza non sarà leggera

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso
La sua assenza non sarà leggera

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeTentato omicidio
Lecce, tentò di uccidere la fidanzata: condannato a 10 anni

Lecce, tentò di uccidere la fidanzata: condannato a 10 anni

 
PhotoNewsMigranti
A Borgo Mezzanone abbattute 11 baracche

A Borgo Mezzanone abbattute 11 baracche

 
HomeLotta al cancro
Diagnosi precoci dei tumori? Da oggi si fa con un “soffio”: la scommessa della Puglia

Diagnosi precoci dei tumori? Da oggi si fa con un “soffio”: la scommessa della Puglia

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Lauria, sala scommesse abusiva sequestrata

Lauria, sala scommesse abusiva sequestrata

 
TarantoNel tarantino
Statte, evade dai domiciliari per uscire in centro: arrestato

Statte, evade dai domiciliari per uscire in centro: arrestato

 
BrindisiI dati
Cassa Integrazione, record a Brindisi: +919,9%

Cassa Integrazione, record a Brindisi: +919,9%

 
BatDroga e armi in centro
Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

 
GdM.TVLo spettacolo sportivo
Matera 2019, Fiona May in scena stasera con «Maratona di New York»

Matera 2019, Fiona May in scena con «Maratona di New York»

 
Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini:
niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico VD

Medimex, a Taranto arriva anche Liam Gallagher

Medimex, a Taranto arrivano anche Liam Gallagher e gli Editors

Bari, acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Gioia del Colle, beve al bar acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Frode da 2,6mln di euro a Regione Puglia, sequestrati beni a società di Massafra

Frode da 2,6mln di euro a Regione Puglia, sequestrati beni a società di Massafra

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico VD

Marocchino spaventa i passanti con una forbice: denunciato

Marocchino spaventa i passanti con una forbice: denunciato

Alessia, 13 anni di Bari, ha vinto il titolo italiano nel sollevamento pesi

Alessia, 13 anni di Bari, ha vinto il titolo italiano nel sollevamento pesi

Pescatori pugliesi raccolgono 1200kg di plastica tra Molfetta e Isole Tremiti

Pescatori pugliesi raccolgono 1200kg di plastica tra Molfetta e Isole Tremiti

Trasporti, Lezzi: «Tratta Napoli-Bari pronta nel 2026»

Trasporti, Lezzi: «Tratta Napoli-Bari pronta nel 2026»

Paris

Battisti innocent, Vargas tells ANSA

I won't apologise says French crime writer

Paris, March 27 - French crime writer Fred Vargas told ANSA Wednesday that despite Cesare Battisti's admitting to four murders in the Years of Lead the former leftist terrorist was still innocent in her view. Battisti's admission of guilt "does not change my conclusions as a researcher, I still think he is innocent," she said. "I have nothing to apologise for," said the woman who has defended Battisti for years, "I don't think I have defended a murderer, its the last thing I would do. Unfortunately it's sad because they'll all take me for an imbecile but it's so".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati