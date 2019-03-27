Battisti innocent, Vargas tells ANSA

Paris, March 27 - French crime writer Fred Vargas told ANSA Wednesday that despite Cesare Battisti's admitting to four murders in the Years of Lead the former leftist terrorist was still innocent in her view. Battisti's admission of guilt "does not change my conclusions as a researcher, I still think he is innocent," she said. "I have nothing to apologise for," said the woman who has defended Battisti for years, "I don't think I have defended a murderer, its the last thing I would do. Unfortunately it's sad because they'll all take me for an imbecile but it's so".