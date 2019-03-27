Exor 2018 profits 1.3 bn, in line with 2017

Turin, March 27 - Agnelli family holding company Exor posted 1.347 billion euros in profits for 2018 Wednesday, in line with 2017. The holding company, which controls FCA, Ferrari, CNH Industrial and Juventus, sai this was due to the excellent results of FCA, CNHI and Ferrari, which together registered an overall profit of 1.546 billion euros. The board proposed a dividend per share of 0.43 euros, 23% on last year's 0.35 euros, the biggest rise in the last 10 years, since Exor was constituted.