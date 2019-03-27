EP deplores lack of cooperation on Regeni case

Strasbourg, March 27 - The European Parliament on Wednesday deplored the lack of adequate investigative and judicial cooperation with Mideast and North African countries "in the cases of detention, violence or death of EU citizens," citing the case of Italian researcher Giulio Regeni, tortured and murdered in Cairo in late January-early February 2016. "The Regeni case is a grave wound in relations with Egypt, which I believe cannot be ignored," said rapporteur Brando Benifei of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "We cannot think of continuing over the next few years relations as Europe with countries that ignore and trample on our right to see respected the security and safety of our citizens, and the truth brought to light in the case of violence". He said "I will continue to carry on the request for the truth on Giulio Regeni". Regeni, a 28-year-old Cambridge doctoral student researching Cairo street sellers unions, disappeared on the Cairo metro on February 25, 2016, the highly policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak. His mutilated body was found in a ditch on the highway to Alexandria on February 3. His parents said they could only recognise him "from the tip of his nose". Egypt has put out several explanations for his death including a car accident, a gay lovers' tiff turned ugly and a kidnapping for ransom in which the alleged gang, criminals but presumably innocent of the Regeni murder, were later wiped out. Italy recently placed several members of the Egyptian security apparatus under investigation in the case - after which bilateral cooperation ground to a halt.