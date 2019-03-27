Mercoledì 27 Marzo 2019 | 20:05

Rome
Italy has solid foundations, Conte

Rome
ISTAT chief pulls out of families congress amid row

Paris

Paris

Santiago
Chilean Church to pay damages to abuse victims

Turin
Exor 2018 profits 1.3 bn, in line with 2017

Rome
Migrants hijack merchant ship says Salvini

Milan
Woman hurt as Milan metro train brakes sharply

Rome
'Decretone' passed into law

Strasbourg
EP deplores lack of cooperation on Regeni case

Vatican City
Vatican says handling 'Orlandi tomb' request

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso La sua assenza non sarà leggera

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso
HomeTentato omicidio
Lecce, tentò di uccidere la fidanzata: condannato a 10 anni

PhotoNewsMigranti
A Borgo Mezzanone abbattute 11 baracche

HomeLotta al cancro
Diagnosi precoci dei tumori? Da oggi si fa con un “soffio”: la scommessa della Puglia

PotenzaNel Potentino
Lauria, sala scommesse abusiva sequestrata

TarantoNel tarantino
Statte, evade dai domiciliari per uscire in centro: arrestato

BrindisiI dati
Cassa Integrazione, record a Brindisi: +919,9%

BatDroga e armi in centro
Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

GdM.TVLo spettacolo sportivo
Matera 2019, Fiona May in scena stasera con «Maratona di New York»

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini:
niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico

Medimex, a Taranto arriva anche Liam Gallagher

Bari, acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Frode da 2,6mln di euro a Regione Puglia, sequestrati beni a società di Massafra

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico

Marocchino spaventa i passanti con una forbice: denunciato

Alessia, 13 anni di Bari, ha vinto il titolo italiano nel sollevamento pesi

Pescatori pugliesi raccolgono 1200kg di plastica tra Molfetta e Isole Tremiti

Trasporti, Lezzi: «Tratta Napoli-Bari pronta nel 2026»

Vatican City

We'll find a way says promoter of justice

Vatican City, March 27 - The Vatican said Wednesday it was handling a request from the family of Emanuela Orlandi to see if a tomb in the Teutonic Cemetery inside the city state is that of the 15-year-old Vatican citizen who disappeared in the summer of 1983. "We're handling it, we'll find a way. I can't say any more," said the Vatican tribunal's promoter of justice, Gian Pierto Milano. On March 4 Orlandi's family asked the Vatican to reopen what it calls a "suspect" tomb in the Teutonic Cemetery in the Vatican. "I can confirm that the letter from Emanuela Orlandi's family has been received by (Secretary of State) Cardinal Pietro Parolin," said interim Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti. He said their request to have the tomb reopened "will now be studied". A lawyer for the Orlandi family said "seeing that the Pope has decided to open the Vatican Archives for the Pontificate of Pius XII in 2020, we make an appeal to the pontiff to give us access to the dossier that regards the investigation into the disappearance of Emanule Orlandi". Last summer the Orlandi family lawyer received an anonymous note saying "seek where the angel indicates". Investigations then led the family to think her remains might be in the tomb, which is pointed to by an angel on the cemetery wall holding a sheet saying RIP.

