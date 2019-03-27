Confindustria not bird of ill omen - Di Maio

New York, march 27 - Confindustria, which cut its 2019 growth forecast to zero Wednesday, is not a "bird of ill omen", Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said in New York, contradicting fellow Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini. "The time of the birds of ill omen was that of (former premier Matteo) Renzi," said Di Maio. Salvini earlier said the business lobby never got a forecast right.