Mare Jonio ship de-sequestered

Confindustria not bird of ill omen - Di Maio
27 Marzo 2019
Agrigento, March 27 - Italian prosecutors on Wednesday released the Mare Jonio migrant rescue NGO ship from seizure after police carried out all necessary controls. The ship, run by Italian migrant rescue NGO Mediterranea, was seized a week ago after it saved 50 migrants 46 miles off Libya and took them to Lampedusa. The captain and the NGO staff are under investigation for allegedly favouring clandestine immigration.
