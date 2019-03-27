Confindustria cuts 2019 GDP forecast to zero

Rome, March 27 - The CSC research unit of industrial employers' confederation Confindustria said Wednesday that it has cut its forecast for Italy's GDP growth this year to zero. In October the CSC had forecast the Italian economy would grow by 0.9% in 2019. The research unit cited a government budget that is "not very orientated towards growth", an increase in the yields on Italian State bonds and falling business confidence as factors in its decision to cut its growth forecast. Asked about the forecasts, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said "they will be glaringly denied by the facts". Salvini said Confindustria "is full of birds of ill omen. They have always got it wrong in the past". He added: "To our friends at Confindustria I say. 'let us work'. I'm convinced that with the money we have put into Italians' pockets there'll be a return to growth. Give us a hand, we like proposals, not nay sayers". The other deputy premier, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, said "Confindustria's concerns are the same as ours".