DEF will be accompanied by growth decree - Di Maio

New York, March 27 - The government's upcoming update of its DEF economic blueprint will be accompanied by a growth decree, Deputy Premier and Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said in an interview with Class NBC on Wednesday. "We will accompany the economic and financial document (DEF) with a growth decree," he said. "Let's not play in defence but let's go onto the attack". Di Maio added that New York investors had voiced confidence in the government which was a a spur to going ahead and said that "we are working for growth that will live up to expectations". The minister also told CNBC that "I'm confident there will not be clashes with the EU" on the budget.