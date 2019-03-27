Mercoledì 27 Marzo 2019 | 16:39

Rome

Salvini meets terror bus boy heroes

Will get citizenship for special merits

Salvini meets terror bus boy heroes

Rome, March 27 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday met terror bus boy heroes Ramy Sherata and Adam El Hamami at the interior ministry in Rome. Salvini, who has changed his mind and decided to award them Italian citizenship, also met with the 49 other children from Crema and the Carabinieri who rescued them thanks to the pair's phone calls. He then took the group for a stroll and an ice cream. Egyptian Sherata, 13, will be granted his wish for Italian citizenship after hiding his phone from the Senagalese-Italian schoolbus hijacker and calling in police to rescue the 51 kids before the man torched the vehicle outside Milan. Tunisian El Hamami, 12, who called the police after Sherata, is also set for citizenship for special merits. Salvini drew flak after initially turning Sherata's wish down, saying he should be elected if he wanted to change Italy's law allowing foreigners born in Italy to apply for citizenship only after they turn 18.

