Confindustria cuts 2019 GDP forecast to zero

Rome, March 27 - The CSC research unit of industrial employers' confederation Confindustria said Wednesday that it has cut its forecast for Italy's GDP growth this year to zero. In October the CSC had forecast the Italian economy would grow by 0.9% in 2019. The research unit cited a government budget that is "not very orientated towards growth", an increase in the yields on Italian State bonds and falling business confidence as factors in its decision to cut its growth forecast.