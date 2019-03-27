Highway officials probed in case linked to Genoa disaster

Rome, March 27 - Senior highway officials have been put under investigation in a spin-off probe linked to last year's Morandi Bridge collapse in Genoa in which 43 people died, sources said Wednesday. The case regards allegedly falsified reports on five other viaducts. The people under investigation include Michele Donferri Mitelli, the former head of national maintenance for highway company Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) who has recently been transferred to another position. The CEO of SPEA, the subsidiary of ASPI's parent company Atlantia that deals with maintenance, is also being probed.