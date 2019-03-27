FCA shares surge on Renault 'interest'

Milan, March 27 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) surged 3.5% on the Milan bourse on a Financial Times report that Renault might be interested in the Italo-American carmaker after a possible merger with Nissan. The FT said Renault is aiming to restart talks with Nissan within 12 months aimed at merging the two car groups, which are already allied, and then buy another group, with FCA one of the preferred targets. The reported plan is part of a new strategy, adopted after the arrest of the former Renault no.1 Carlos Ghosn and the appointment of a new president, Jean-Dominique Senard, at the head of the Franco-Japanese carmaker. FCA did not comment on the report. Analysts highlighted a number of potential obstacles to a possible hook-up, with Mediobanca saying, for instance, that Renault on its own "does not have the firepower to launch an offer for FCA", and there would be objections from the French government.