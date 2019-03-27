Autonomy deal can't be amended Fontana tells ANSA

Rome, march 27 - A deal for greater autonomy for Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna cannot be amended by parliament, Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana told an ANSA Forum Wednesday. Fontana also said the Turin-Lyon high-speed train (TAV) link must be completed "at all costs, via a referendum if need be". The governor added that he would not be attending a meeting on families in Verona this weekend which has drawn flak for its anti-abortion, anti-gay and anti-feminist agenda, but he "respected different opinions". Fontana also said it was important to "unblock" Italy's public-works code to allow major infrastructure projects to go ahead. On Italy's becoming the first G7 country to join China's vast infrastructure project the Belt and Road Initiative, Fontana stressed the importance of "selling products and not the country".