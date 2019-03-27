9 'carcinogenic'' tattoo inks banned

Rome, March 27 - The health ministry on Wednesday banned nine allegedly carcinogenic tattoo inks and pulled them from the market across the country. "They are carcinogenic and also provoke allergies," the ministry said. The US-produced inks are called Dubai Gold, Sailor Jerry Red, Black Mamba, Green Beret, Hot Pink, Banana Cream, Lining Green, Lining Red Light and Blue Iris. "The articles have been subjected to a sales ban, a withdrawal and a recall," the ministry said.