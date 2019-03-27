Mercoledì 27 Marzo 2019 | 14:55

Turin
'EU to fund 50% of TAV'

 
Genoa
Girl, 10, saved by lung self-transplant

Rome
9 'carcinogenic'' tattoo inks banned

Vatican City
Pope to Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius Sep 4-10

Rome
Rome investigators ask Kenya for aid-worker case info

Rome
Salvini calls for castration for rapists

Rome
Economy deteriorated early in 2019 too- Visco

Rome
Confindustria cuts 2019 GDP forecast to zero

Rome
Prisons ombudsman says overcrowding getting worse

Rome
Salvini to bring League's European allies to Milan

Beijing
Italy's deficit under control says Tria

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso
BariFornacelle abusive
Decaro minacciato su Fb testimonia in Tribunale: «Dovere morale denunciare»

PotenzaNel Potentino
Lauria, sala scommesse abusiva sequestrata

TarantoNel tarantino
Statte, evade dai domiciliari per uscire in centro: arrestato

BrindisiI dati
Cassa Integrazione, record a Brindisi: +919,9%

LecceVerso le elezioni
«Lecce non è accessibile», la protesta del candidato M5S

Foggiaa foggia
Marocchino spaventa i passanti con una forbice: denunciato

BatDroga e armi in centro
Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

GdM.TVLo spettacolo sportivo
Matera 2019, Fiona May in scena stasera con «Maratona di New York»

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Medimex, a Taranto arriva anche Liam Gallagher

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico

Bari, acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Frode da 2,6mln di euro a Regione Puglia, sequestrati beni a società di Massafra

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico

Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

Marocchino spaventa i passanti con una forbice: denunciato

Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 7mila scarpe Adidas contraffatte

Migranti, a Borgo Mezzanone ruspe abbattono baracche abusive

Genoa

First time in paediatric patient, at Genoa hospital

Genoa, March 27 - A 10-year-old girl with a congenital heart condition and severe pulmonary malformation has been saved from certain death by a pulmonary self-transplant, the first time the operation has been performed on a paediatric patient, sources at a Genoa hospital said Wednesday. The operation was performed at the northwestern Italian city's Gaslini Hospital. The doctors invented an innovative technique to save the girls' life, sources said. First they restored heart function and then that of the lungs with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) assistance and four operations that were all extremely complex, the sources said.

