Rome investigators ask Kenya for aid-worker case info

Rome, March 27 - Rome prosecutors are waiting for a reply from the Kenyan authorities after sending a letter of request for the evidence gathered about the case of Silvia Romano, a 23-year-old Italian aid worker kidnapped in the village of Chakama on November 20, sources said Wednesday. Rome prosecutors have opened an investigation into terrorism-related kidnapping over Romano's abduction. As there is no cooperation treaty between the States, the Italian investigators requested that the information be shared as a sort of international courtesy.