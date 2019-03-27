Salvini calls for castration for rapists
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Rome
27 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 27 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday called for chemical castration to be brought in as a punishment after three people were arrested for the gang rape of young foreign woman in Catania last week. "No leniency for the worms who raped a tourist in Catania," Salvini said. "Chemical castration!".
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su