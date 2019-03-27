Prisons ombudsman says overcrowding getting worse

Rome, March 26 - Italy's prisons ombudsman Mauro Palma said on Wednesday that overcrowding in the nation's jails deteriorated last year. In his report to parliament, Palma said the prison population rose by 2,047 to 60,472 last year, while the system has a capacity for 50,514. He said this rise was "worrying" and stressed that "overcrowding is not fake news". Palma said that 887 fewer people entered Italy's prisons last year, so the rise was caused by a reduction on the number of inmates being released. Lower House Speaker lamented that "unfortunately Italy has not fully complied to its Constitutional and international obligations" against subjecting people to torture and degrading treatment.