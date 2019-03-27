Italy's deficit under control says Tria

Salvini calls for castration for rapists
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Beijing
27 Marzo 2019
Beijing, March 27 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Wednesday that Italy's deficit is "under control" but added that "we must cut the (national) debt". Speaking at the Boao Forum in China, Bloomberg quoted Tria as saying that "we cannot tighten our fiscal policy because of the recession". The Italian economy slipped into recession in the second half of 2018.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su