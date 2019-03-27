Mercoledì 27 Marzo 2019 | 13:11

Rome
Salvini calls for castration for rapists

Rome
Economy deteriorated early in 2019 too- Visco

Rome
Confindustria cuts 2019 GDP forecast to zero

Rome
Prisons ombudsman says overcrowding getting worse

Rome
Salvini to bring League's European allies to Milan

Beijing
Italy's deficit under control says Tria

Prato
Police arrest woman who had child by 15-yr-old pupil

Rome
Soccer: Veteran Quagliarella helps young Italy run riot

Vatican City
Culture of appearance great deception tweets pope

Assisi
Man who hit elderly mother with hammer nabbed

Rome
Cinema: Uma Thurman to get special David

PotenzaNel Potentino
Lauria, sala scommesse abusiva sequestrata

BariMusica
Bari: la band napoletana La Maschera vince il pass per esibirsi allo Sziget Festival

TarantoNel tarantino
Statte, evade dai domiciliari per uscire in centro: arrestato

BrindisiI dati
Cassa Integrazione, record a Brindisi: +919,9%

LecceVerso le elezioni
«Lecce non è accessibile», la protesta del candidato M5S

Foggiaa foggia
Marocchino spaventa i passanti con una forbice: denunciato

BatDroga e armi in centro
Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

GdM.TVLo spettacolo sportivo
Matera 2019, Fiona May in scena stasera con «Maratona di New York»

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Medimex, a Taranto arriva anche Liam Gallagher

Bari, acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Frode da 2,6mln di euro a Regione Puglia, sequestrati beni a società di Massafra

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico

Porto di Bari: nel 2021 nuovo terminal crociere, costerà 5mln di euro

Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 7mila scarpe Adidas contraffatte

Migranti, a Borgo Mezzanone ruspe abbattono baracche abusive

Rome

Rome, March 27 - Italian Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party, told Italian daily La Stampa on Wednesday that he is organising an event in Milan to bring together "all European allies of the League" to "propose a reform to the European Union". "About 20 movements to propose a new Europe of nations with," Salvini said. In the interview, Salvini also attacked France, arguing "the chaos in Libya is the work of Sarkozy's attempt to substitute ENI with Total", referring to national energy giants in Italy and France, respectively.

