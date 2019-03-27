Salvini to bring League's European allies to Milan

Rome, March 27 - Italian Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party, told Italian daily La Stampa on Wednesday that he is organising an event in Milan to bring together "all European allies of the League" to "propose a reform to the European Union". "About 20 movements to propose a new Europe of nations with," Salvini said. In the interview, Salvini also attacked France, arguing "the chaos in Libya is the work of Sarkozy's attempt to substitute ENI with Total", referring to national energy giants in Italy and France, respectively.