Soccer: Veteran Quagliarella helps young Italy run riot

Rome, March 27 - Veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella scored a double to help a predominantly young Italy side thump Liechtenstein 6-0 in Parma on Tuesday and continue their perfect start to Euro 2020 qualifying. The 36-year-old converted two penalties for his first goals for the national team in over eight years. Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti, Moise Kean and Leonardo Pavoletti were also on target for the Azzurri, who beat Finland 2-0 in their opening qualifier at the weekend. "Mission accomplished," said Italy coach Roberto Mancini. "Scoring a lot of goals was important. Our concentration was good. There was never any question about the result but we had to produce a good display."