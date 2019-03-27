Mercoledì 27 Marzo 2019 | 11:14

Prato

Police arrest woman who had child by 15-yr-old pupil

31-yr-old under house arrest, husband also under investigation

Police arrest woman who had child by 15-yr-old pupil

Prato, March 27 - Police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old woman and placed her under house arrest for "sexual acts with a minor" after an investigation by the Prato prosecutor's office found that the DNA of her youngest child, who was born last summer, matches that of a 15-year-old student she was privately tutoring. The woman's husband is also under investigation for "alteration of status", a crime applicable to those who alter the civil status of a newborn.

