Police arrest woman who had child by 15-yr-old pupil

Prato, March 27 - Police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old woman and placed her under house arrest for "sexual acts with a minor" after an investigation by the Prato prosecutor's office found that the DNA of her youngest child, who was born last summer, matches that of a 15-year-old student she was privately tutoring. The woman's husband is also under investigation for "alteration of status", a crime applicable to those who alter the civil status of a newborn.