Man who hit elderly mother with hammer nabbed

Culture of appearance great deception tweets pope
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Basilicata al centrodestra: centrosx «sfrattato» dopo 24 anni, tonfo M5S. Bardi: «Scritta la storia». Pittella rieletto
Assisi
26 Marzo 2019
Assisi, March 26 - A 60-year-old man who hit his 83-year-old mother with a hammer in Assisi on Tuesday was arrested for attempted murder. The woman is in serious condition in hospital. The motive for the attack is not yet known.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su