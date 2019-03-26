Culture of appearance great deception tweets pope
Vatican City
26 Marzo 2019
Vatican City, March 26 - Pope Francis tweeted Tuesday that "the culture of appearance, which induces us to live for the things that pass, is a great deception. Because it is like a flame: once it is over, only ash remains."
