Power rates down 8.5%, gas down 9.9% from Apr 1

Rome, March 26 - Italian electrical power rates will fall 8.5% and gas rates 9.9% from April 1, the energy authority said Tuesday. The rates peaked in 2018 but have already started coming down in the first quarter of this year, it said. The reductions are linked to the contraction in prices of raw materials in wholesale energy markets, it said. Consumer group Unione Nazionale Consumatori said the cuts would spell a "record" reduction of 168 euros a year for a typical household. Another consumer group, Codacons, said the cuts were not enough after last year's "abnormal" rises.