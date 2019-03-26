Power rates down 8.5%, gas down 9.9% from Apr 1
Rome
26 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 26 - Italian electrical power rates will fall 8.5% and gas rates 9.9% from April 1, the energy authority said Tuesday. The rates peaked in 2018 but have already started coming down in the first quarter of this year, it said. The reductions are linked to the contraction in prices of raw materials in wholesale energy markets, it said.
