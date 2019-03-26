Power cable cause of wildfire near Genoa

Genoa, March 26 - Prosecutors on Tuesday put under sequester an Enel power line in the area of Cogoleto, near Genoa, which police said caused a big wildfire, sources said. A short-circuit on the line was the cause. Carabinieri later confirmed it had caused the fire. Prosecutors have opened a probe into the fire, which has destroyed hundreds of hectares of vegetation and several homes, but no one is under investigation at the moment. Dozens of people have been evacuated from the homes because of the fire. Schools in the area were closed as was the A10 highway between Varazze, in the province of Savona, and Arenzano, in the province of Genoa, for a spell.