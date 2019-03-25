Battisti has admitted to four murders - prosecutors

Milan, March 25 - Cesare Battisti, the former leftwing terrorist arrested in January after almost 40 years as a fugitive to Italian justice, has for the first time admitted responsibility to the four murders he was convicted of, Milan prosecutors said on Monday. Battisti also confessed to being behind three cases of bodily harm and a number of robberies staged to finance his terror gang, the PAC, the prosecutors said. Milan Prosecutor Francesco Greco said the confession wipes away "years of controversy" and showed that police and magistrates had worked effectively in shedding light on the PAC since the 1970s. During decades as a fugitive in France and then Brazil, Battisti had always denied being responsible for the crimes he was convicted of.