Battisti victim's son calls for 'at least 20 yrs in jail'

BariNel barese
Gioia del Colle, 3 auto in fiamme in pieno centro: palazzi danneggiati

LecceNel Leccese
Ugento, no del Tar a una nuova discarica

BrindisiL'episodio
Francavilla F.na, tenta di uccidere il cognato, arrestato

TarantoUn 36enne
Consegnava eroina nascosta nei panini: arrestato a Taranto

PotenzaLa polemica
Elezioni, blog 5 Stelle: «Pd elegge Pittella e 2 indagati»

GdM.TVNel foggiano
«Servizio completo»: così i 7 arrestati di S.Severo fornivano droga e sesso

HomeL'operazione dei cc
Margherita di Savoia, rapina una farmacia e poi fugge su auto rubata: arrestato 41enne

GdM.TVLo spettacolo sportivo
Matera 2019, Fiona May in scena stasera con «Maratona di New York»

Bari, acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Basilicata, centrodestra verso la vittoria. Exit poll: Bardi avanti (38-42%), tonfo del M5S

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Medimex, a Taranto arriva anche Liam Gallagher

Cina, 22enne di Giovinazzo vince campionati olimpici del videogioco Pes

Regionali, una donna in Regione dopo 10 anni: è una 33enne della Lega

Elezioni, blog 5 Stelle: «Pd elegge Pittella e 2 indagati»

Rome

Rome, March 26 - Cesare Battisti, the former leftwing terrorist arrested in January after almost 40 years as a fugitive to Italian justice, should be required to serve at least 20 years in jail, the son of one of his victims said Tuesday. "It is not up to me to say whether Battisti's apology is sincere or not, nor to decide what intellectual objections his lawyers may use. He has these opportunities and it is normal that he uses them," Radio Capital was told by Alberto Torregiani, the son of Pierluigi Torregiani, a jeweler killed by Battisti on February 16, 1979. "However, I believe that he must serve at least 20 years in jail," he added. "I am fine with his later being granted some benefits, if in line with the law", but to get them "it is not enough to simply say that he is sorry". On Monday, for the first time Battisti admitted responsibility for the four murders he was convicted of, Milan prosecutors said. Battisti also confessed to being behind three cases of bodily harm and a number of robberies staged to finance his terror group, the PAC, the prosecutors said. Torregiani added that the family members of those killed by Battisti had "never received any apology, any letter" and that the apology had come via his lawyer. Family members of his victims, he added, found this out through the media.

