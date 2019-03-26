Anarchists squat in former Turin school

Turin, march 26 - A group of anarchists moved into a former elementary school in Turin to squat in the premises on Tuesday. The Salvo D'Acquisto ex-school is at Via Tollegno 83. "Let's take the space to discuss, organise and struggle," said a banner that appeared on the building. The occupation follows an eviction from a nursery school in Via Alessandria on February 7. It is the first in a series of protest initiatives ahead of an anarchists' march on March 30, the group said.