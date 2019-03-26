Happy I convinced Salvini on Ramy - Di Maio

Rome, March 26 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday he was "happy" he had convinced fellow Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini to grant Italian citizenship to an Egyptian boy who hid his phone from a schoolbus hijacker and called police to rescue 51 kids before the man torched the vehicle near Milan last week. "I'm happy I convinced Salvini too on citizenship for this boy," said Di Maio after recalling he sent all competent ministries a letter urging citizenship for special merits for 13-year-old Ramy Shehata. Di Maio added: "As I've already said: this is a country that is worth much more than mere indignation (on migrants)". Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, another M5S bigwig, said "we note that finally Salvini has been persuaded. "This is the umpteenth demonstration of how this government can travel together for citizens".