Power cable suspected cause of wildfire near Genoa

Genoa, March 26 - Prosecutors on Tuesday put under sequester an Enel power line in the area of Cogoleto, near Genoa, which is suspected of having caused a big wildfire, sources said. It is thought that a short-circuit on the line may have been the cause. Prosecutors have opened a probe into the fire, which has destroyed hundreds of hectares of vegetation and several homes, but no one is under investigation at the moment. Dozens of people have been evacuated from the homes because of the fire. Schools in the area were closed as was the A10 highway between Varazze, in the province of Savona, and Arenzano, in the province of Genoa, for a spell.