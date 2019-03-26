Martedì 26 Marzo 2019 | 17:34

Rome
Battisti victim's son calls for 'at least 20 yrs in jail'

Turin
Anarchists squat in former Turin school

Genoa
Power cable suspected cause of wildfire near Genoa

Rome
Female staff at Osservatore Romano quit en masse

Rome
Happy I convinced Salvini on Ramy - Di Maio

Rome
FS posts record 2018 earnings

Milan
La Scala to set up conservatory in Saudi Arabia

Venice
Veneto OKs rehiring retired doctors

Turin
Soccer: Ronaldo says out for 'week or two'

Salvini says no change to abortion law

Rome
Citizenship for bus boy hero, like my son - Salvini

Il meglio di Palmese-Baritutte le emozioni biancorosse

BariNel barese
Gioia del Colle, 3 auto in fiamme in pieno centro: palazzi danneggiati

LecceNel Leccese
Ugento, no del Tar a una nuova discarica

BrindisiL'episodio
Francavilla F.na, tenta di uccidere il cognato, arrestato

TarantoUn 36enne
Consegnava eroina nascosta nei panini: arrestato a Taranto

PotenzaLa polemica
Elezioni, blog 5 Stelle: «Pd elegge Pittella e 2 indagati»

GdM.TVNel foggiano
«Servizio completo»: così i 7 arrestati di S.Severo fornivano droga e sesso

HomeL'operazione dei cc
Margherita di Savoia, rapina una farmacia e poi fugge su auto rubata: arrestato 41enne

GdM.TVLo spettacolo sportivo
Matera 2019, Fiona May in scena stasera con «Maratona di New York»

Bari, acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Basilicata, centrodestra verso la vittoria. Exit poll: Bardi avanti (38-42%), tonfo del M5S

Regionali Basiicata, ecco il nuovo Consiglio: ritorna Pittella, confermati 5 su 20

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Medimex, a Taranto arriva anche Liam Gallagher

Medimex, a Taranto arriva anche Liam Gallagher

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Cina, 22enne di Giovinazzo vince campionati olimpici del videogioco Pes

Regionali, una donna in Regione dopo 10 anni: è una 33enne della Lega

Elezioni, blog 5 Stelle: «Pd elegge Pittella e 2 indagati»

'Delegitimised after denouncing nun abuse by clergy'

Rome, March 26 - The founder and the all-female editorial committee of Vatican daily L'Osservatore Romano's monthly insert Women Church World quit en masse Tuesday citing a Vatican campaign to discredit them and put them "under the direct control of men". They said the alleged campaign "has only increased after we denounced the sex abuse of nuns by the clergy", they said. Taking note of their decision, editor Andrea Monda said he had "always guaranteed autonomy and never interfered". Founder Lucetta Scaraffia said "I'm leaving because of our progressive delegitimisation". Scaraffia told ANSA later she hoped Pope Francis reads their letter and reiterated "we decided to stop collaborating because of the climate we suffered. Asked if she hoped to be received by the pope, she said "I think he has more important things to do".

