La Scala to set up conservatory in Saudi Arabia

Milan, March 26 - La Scala has taken the first step towards setting up a conservatory for boys and girls in Saudi Arabia. The board of the iconic Milan opera house's academy unanimously approved "the start-up project for the creation of a future Conservatory in the city of Riyadh", La Scala said. On March 18 the opera house's council decided to return to the Saudi culture ministry 3.1 million euros, ending the hypothesis that the ministry would become a partner and get a place on the board.