FS posts record 2018 earnings

Rome, March 26 - Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) rail group on Tuesday posted record 2018 earnings of 12.1 billion euros, up 30% on 2017. FS also posted net profits of 559 million euros, 1.3% up, with an EBITDA up 7% to 2.5 billion. CEO Gianfranco Battisti hailed the results, saying earnings had surpassed 10 billion euros for the first time. The profit, he added, was the "most high-performing" in the history of FS.