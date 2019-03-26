Veneto OKs rehiring retired doctors

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Venice
26 Marzo 2019
Venice, March 26 - The Veneto regional government on Tuesday authorised the rehiring of retired doctors to meet a shortfall in staff. The move is to "guarantee essential levels assistance if there were to be no availability of doctors on the market," it said. It was announced by Governor Luca Zaia. The southern region of Molise last week proposed doing the same.
