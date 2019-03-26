Salvini says no change to abortion law

(ANSA) - Rome, March 26 - League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Italy's abortion law would not change amid a row with government partner the 5-Star Movement (M5S) after 40 League MPs filed a bill to make the unborn child a "legal subject". "Non-existent polemics. We safeguard Italian families. But divorce, abortion and equal rights between men and women, freedom of choice for all are not in question," said Salvini after an outcry from M5S members including Minister for the South Barbara Lezzi who said "there is no room for revising the abortion law". The row was linked to an upcoming League-linked World Conference of Families in Verona which has a pro-life, anti-feminist and ultraconservative agenda.