Zingaretti urges PD to rebuild unity

Rome, March 26 - New Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Tuesday urged the centre-left opposition group to rebuild party unity after a fractious leadership battle and disappointing performances in recent regional elections. "We must rebuild unity between us, not unanimousness, but a collective effort with political initiatives in which you feel part of the same community that indicates a way to the country," he said. "We have to believe in ourselves," said Zingaretti in the first leadership session since his election. The PD has been riven by factions in recent years and has seen a number of defections, one of which created a breakaway leftwing party, Free and Equal.